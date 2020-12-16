Cawthorn: This Warnock Fella Who’s Coming Down Here … Says He’s A Pastor

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who had a visit to Hitler’s vacation home on his bucket list, accused native Georgian and U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock, the pastor at MLK’s church, of “coming down here” and not representing “real Americans.”

The ironies go on and on here. Cawthorn, a Congressman from North Carolina, is the one traveling to Georgia to insert himself into their election process. Warnock, on the other hand, grew up in Savannah, Georgia, has served as the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta for 15 years and is a current Senate candidate who came out on top in the November election, but not with enough percentage to avoid a January runoff.

As for representing “real Americans,” maybe Cawthorn needs a reminder that it’s Martin Luther King who has a national holiday named after him, not the guy Cawthorn admiringly called “the Fuhrer.” I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that the distinguished American Cawthorn tried to smear as some kind of "other" is Black.

CAWTHORN: The number one reason I’m coming down here is because if we cede control of our Senate and really, all of Washington, D.C. to the Democrats, it’s not going to represent the values of my home, western North Carolina, and certainly not the values of Georgia and the values of most of the people in the United States of America. You know, you see this Warnock fella who’s coming down here and disguising himself as some moderate pastor from the south who doesn’t believe in these radical ideas but if you look at him, really what he actually believes, he is a radical’s radical. He wants to defund our police. He says he’s a pastor, yet he’s all about abortion. This is somebody who does not represent what real Americans believe.

(H/T Bobby Lewis)