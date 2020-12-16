Feel Good For No Damn Reason, Okay?

Because it's never too early for a happy cry.

Boston health care workers dancing on the sidewalk to celebrate the arrival of the first covid-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/7Aw61484xR — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) December 14, 2020

We found the guy in the tan coat! 🕺🏽

"We just wanted to highlight this moment. It's a really big deal. It's such a positive turning point....We wanted to highlight that, to give hope to everyone." Armani Thao of @The_BMC talked to us about the dance video seen around the world. pic.twitter.com/HY0ce1dzNz — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) December 16, 2020

Because representation matters. So do mommies and grandmas.

And because for some weird reason, I cannot leave a list with only two things on it, here is the best version of that Mariah Carey classic ever: Schitt's Creek style.

You're welcome.

Have a great day, for no good damn reason at all. Muwah.