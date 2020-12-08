Politics
Journalist Jon Ralston Brutally Knocks Down Matt Schlapp's Nevada 'Fraud' Claim

The respected Nevada reporter and analyst wrote, "A NV judge destroyed all your claims, leaving you only with a failed con."
By Susie Madrak
Matt Schlapp, who is constantly appearing on our teevee, allegedly because of his "credibility" as the head of the American Conservative Union, has been claiming proof of "massive amounts" of election fraud in Nevada.

In other words, a typical right wing grifter who doesn't care at all about democracy -- only money and power. That's why he's sending out urgent fundraising emails based on his imaginary fraud.

Jon Ralston, the well-known and respected journalist, responded to Matt's con on Twitter.

“I’m in Nevada, too, Matt, and you are a grifting liar. You have not uncovered ‘massive amounts of fraud.’ Those numbers you are passing on to suckers to extract $35 from them are phony. A NV judge destroyed all your claims, leaving you only with a failed con,” he wrote.

Tell us how you really feel, Jon!

And of course, no one in the mainstream media will even note this occurence. It's more important to pretend the grifters yelling "fraud" are operating in good faith, and not just supporting a fascist sociopath out of self-interest. Because otherwise, who would appear for the other side of the "both sides" arguments?

If only more reporters called these dangerous con artists out.

