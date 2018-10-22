Alisyn Camerota Shuts Down Matt Schlapp's Anti-Immigrant Blather

Alisyn Camerota introduced GOP operative Matt Schlapp for a discussion on the surge of Central American refugees headed this way, and she wasn't in the mood for his right-wing truthiness.

"President Trump talked about a lot of claims -- for instance, where were people rioting in California this weekend?" Camerota asked.

"What I heard him say, and maybe I don't know specifically what you are referring to, is the fact that we have these people coming up, and now they have come to Mexico, this caravan, this mob of folks coming to the border and trying to use our own tolerance and decency as American people by rushing the border and trying to get in, in a way that is inappropriate -- " said Schlapp, who enables some of the most extreme elements in the GOP.

"Hold on a second, Matt. The president, you just heard him say that people in California are rioting, a lot of people are rioting this weekend. Again, my point is, this didn't happen, there's no evidence of that. As we approach the midterms, it would be helpful for the president of the United States to use facts, and when he doesn't, we have to fact check him. He's wrong about a lot of stuff with the caravan," she said.

"I don't think that's right. No, I think -- let's talk about these questions about immigration. Actually, Donald Trump has proven to be durably correct that our immigration system is broken, but if you come to the border today with a child you will get entrance into our country, it doesn't have to be your own child, you will get entrance into the country and you will jump the line --" he said.

"Just a fact check, will you get a luxury car?"

She repeated the question.

"What the Democrats want to do in every one of these things-- "

She asked again.

"You get Obamacare and a telephone, all kinds of thing. I don't know about a car, I have not heard about a car, but you get all kinds of programs."

"Matt, you don't get a Rolls Royce or luxury car, and George Soros doesn't meet you at the border?"

"Who's paying for the caravan? Alisyn, who is paying for the caravan? Put a reporter on it.

"We have a reporter on it," she said. "You asked me a question and let me answer. We have journalists along the way. No one is paying for the caravan."

nope. nope. >>

"There's video, actually, of people being handed bills, and you probably think they are being hand, I don't know, hundred dollar bills, but it's a 25-cent food voucher for the women and children in the line, and that's the video people have paid a lot of attention to."

"Nobody in their right mind thinks four or 5,000 people spontaneously got together, met on a corner in Guatemala and decided to take this long trip that you just described. it's a harrowing trip."

"You don't think they are motivated because of the conditions in their country? "

"What I think is wonderful about them is they know America is a better place to live and I think it's a better place to live as well. One reason it's a better place to live is because we are a nation of laws and you have to follow the law, but unfortunately because of liberal judges and other people who intercede, including George Soros, we have too much chaos at the borders, and on this issue of immigration, Alisyn, it's the reason his numbers are proving because it seems like we have a chaotic --"

And so on. He gets to repeat his horrible talking points, do his fear-mongering, and insert the name of George Soros whenever possible.

Maybe it would be better to not invite Matt Schlapp on at all.