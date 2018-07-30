Shameless Matt Schlapp Plays Classic Shell Game On Investigation

It is a measure of the desperation the Trump team must feel that they're now insisting that Mueller had an "acrimonious business relationship" with Trump.

Another potential conflict claim is an allegation that Mueller and Trump National Golf Club in Northern Virginia had a dispute over membership fees when Mueller resigned as a member in 2011, two White House advisers said. A spokesman for Mueller said there was no dispute when Mueller, who was FBI director at the time, left the club.

But Matt Schlapp, who is so dedicated to the truth that he runs the annual CPAC circus, hints at something nefarious. (Why is this man ever on my teevee? All cable news is bad, but CNN is worse. They keep giving oxygen to the worse people.)

"They could have picked anything they wanted, I assume they ran an ethics check, but at the FBI we found people at the top levels of the FBI that had clear conflicts of interest and they were still allowed to oversee investigations on President Trump -- I don't feel like the FBI and the DOJ have been handling these conflicts well. If there was a business relationship between Bob Mueller and Trump, I think that is a massive problem," Schlapp said on CNN this morning.

"But you're making a huge leap in logic," Camerota said.

"But you don't know what the facts are, though. You should wait to hear, I want to hear," Schlapp said.

"How can the president throw out a claim and not provide facts?" she said.

"Well, he might."

"You're giving him a lot of latitude right now. It is incumbent on you to provide the facts if you're going to make an inflammatory claim against someone," she said.

"No offense, Alisyn, but the last 18 months, that has characterized this whole administration with the wild accusations of collusion. I think the DOJ should make clear what facts are."

And so it goes, as the late Kurt Vonnegut used to say.