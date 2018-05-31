John Avlon Calls Giuliani 'Disgraceful' Over Lynch Mob Comment

CNN's New Day's started the segment with John Avlon, former Rudy Giuliani speechwriter, commenting on Rudy calling the Mueller team "a lynch mob."

"We are deep in the mixed metaphors territory," Avlon said.

"This is beneath his career as a prosecutor. He knows better, and it's disgraceful to invoke lynch mob in this circumstance. Second thing, Rudy Giuliani is clearly playing the court of public opinion. He has no ability to set a clock with a September deadline. Rudy Giuliani knows that full well.

"So i don't think this is hyperbolic play, this is designed to appeal to his base. It doesn't comport with reality into the investigation."

"Laura, It feels like the September 1st arbitrary date is more spaghetti they try to throw at the wall to see what sticks in terms of undermining the investigation," Camerota said. "It feels like every day some sort of new effort at why it is not legitimate or why we should be suspect of it. However, on the flip side, does Giuliani have a point that after September 1st, it does get dangerously close to somehow tainting the midterms and Mueller does need to be aware of the date of the release. I mean, maybe holding it until after the midterm elections. What about that?"

"I think Mueller is already aware there are those standing DOJ regulations first put in place by Mukasey and rubber stamped by Eric Holder because it was so universally accepted," said Laura Coates. "You don't want any kind of investigation to interfere with an election.

"I don't think Mueller is enlightened by the statement that Rudy Giuliani has provided for him. I think he was aware he had to do it before or wait until after. The irony is, the reason why there has been a delay perhaps in concluding the investigation, at least the part involving Donald Trump is because Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani refuse to meet with the investigative team.

"If they were to meet with him right now, perhaps that deadline may be possible. because they continue to say they have no intention of meeting with him or they are waffling or there's so many contingencies and caveats that are self-serving and gratuitous, it can't possibly be done. His comments about a lynch mob are perhaps beneath someone. But if Rudy Giuliani is who he has become, i think it is on par with who he is at this moment in time.

"They are running out of synonyms to describe this paranoia. Either way, there is an investigation going on and they continue to implicate themselves with their own actions."