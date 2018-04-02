Post: As Inner Circle Shrinks, Trump Decisions Even More Driven By Whim

We already know that Trump is an ignoramus, and now he's even more dangerous. With the stream of relatively sane people leaving his White House, what we have left are the dregs. The CNN New Day panel discusses the Washington Post story that examines the increasingly frightening situation.

"Let's talk about the the president's inner circle, who he gets advice from," Alisyn Camerota said. "Hope Hicks left. and so what does that mean? Where does that leave him? By the way, they said they had 23 sources.

"It's interesting when newspapers reveal how many sources they are so you get the scope of who they are talking to. They are internal close aides and people who left the White House.

"This is now a president a little bit alone, isolated, without any moderating influences and if anything, a president who is being encouraged and goaded on by people around him. It really is a president unhinged."

"Look who he was with this weekend, all the Fox News people who care about cracking down on immigration," Jeffrey Toobin said.

"And that's what we see, including statements like people are coming across the border to take advantage of DACA, which is factually inaccurate. DACA only applies to people who have grown up here. you can't come across the border and take advantage of DACA. That's the people who he is getting his facts from."

"This is instinct masquerading as insight," John Avlon said. "Here's the core reality where we are: The president of the United States is taking action based on things he sees on TV, rather than intelligence reports. That is objectively troubling."

"Not only that, I think he is taking action based on whoever he spoke to, what he ate last night, what he saw on TV. It doesn't matter," Brian Harem.

"Unhinged is what we have seen covering this White House from the very beginning. What you are now seeing is people who have tried to protect him, being the gatekeeper, leaving is seeing them "out in the open" a little bit more. In the last 15 months, they has seen that man him act in an unpresidential manner on numerous occasions. And it drifts down to staff. Those 23 people who talked to them, I guarantee you, they have said it to many."