Prepare For Trump Explosion: Bill Barr Says No Special Counsel For Hunter Biden

Oh noes! Deep state! Hunter Biden! Cover Up! Waaaaah!
By Frances Langum
5 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Gotta wonder if Trump is too busy pardoning his own kids to notice that Bill Barr's final press conference as Attorney General is a big ol' FU on the Hunter Biden "case."

Barr told reporters that he will not appoint a special prosecutor to look into Hunter Biden-tax returns-Burisma-Benghazi-baby parts pizzagate birther tan suit Christmas card lists and the tarmac.

Sorry, got a little carried away there with the Fox News brainwashing words.

WILLIAM BARR: If I thought a special counsel at this stage was the right tool, I would name one, but I haven't and I'm not going to.

Barr also smacked down efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, noting that while there's fraud in "most elections," he stands by earlier comments that the 2020 election results would not be changed by further investigations.

