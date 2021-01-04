Politics
Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan Denounces Fellow Republicans' Coup Attempts Over Biden's Win

Rarely heard from since retiring from politics, Republican Paul Ryan forcefully denounced the seditious acts of his fellow nutjob Republicans in their attempts to mollify Dear Leader.
By Aliza Worthington
Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan Denounces Fellow Republicans' Coup Attempts Over Biden's Win
Image from: Wikimedia Commons

You know these are truly surreal times If Paul Ryan's utterances are welcomed in the political arena by sane people, but when the spectrum has shifted to the other end being complete and utter Trumpian madness, so does perspective. The man whom many could rightly credit with helping to create this toxic, out-of-control, fascistic Washington atmosphere stepped into the spotlight with words many on the left will at least be able to point to as support, if not much too little too late.

According to CBS News:

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan condemned efforts by a group of Republican lawmakers to reject the electoral votes from some states, saying Sunday it is "difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act."

Ryan joins several other Republicans, including Senators Mitt Romney of Utah and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, in criticizing the expected challenges of electoral votes from GOP lawmakers. A group of conservative House members led by Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky also broke with their Republican colleagues and said in a statement Sunday that the electoral votes submitted to Congress by the states should be tallied.

Twitter response was measured. No one has forgotten that he had no problem if your grandma ended up eating cat food for dinner, but many also remembered that he's on the board at Fox News, and wondered if that might influence the direction of that channel going forward.

