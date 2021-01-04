Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan Denounces Fellow Republicans' Coup Attempts Over Biden's Win

You know these are truly surreal times If Paul Ryan's utterances are welcomed in the political arena by sane people, but when the spectrum has shifted to the other end being complete and utter Trumpian madness, so does perspective. The man whom many could rightly credit with helping to create this toxic, out-of-control, fascistic Washington atmosphere stepped into the spotlight with words many on the left will at least be able to point to as support, if not much too little too late.

According to CBS News:

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan condemned efforts by a group of Republican lawmakers to reject the electoral votes from some states, saying Sunday it is "difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act."

Unexpected statement from Paul Ryan: "It is difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act than a federal intervention to overturn the results of state-certified elections and disenfranchise millions of Americans." pic.twitter.com/RRvoYiMv9n — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 3, 2021

Ryan joins several other Republicans, including Senators Mitt Romney of Utah and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, in criticizing the expected challenges of electoral votes from GOP lawmakers. A group of conservative House members led by Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky also broke with their Republican colleagues and said in a statement Sunday that the electoral votes submitted to Congress by the states should be tallied.

Twitter response was measured. No one has forgotten that he had no problem if your grandma ended up eating cat food for dinner, but many also remembered that he's on the board at Fox News, and wondered if that might influence the direction of that channel going forward.

"Joe Biden's victory is entirely legitimate." ~ Former Speaker, Paul Ryan. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 3, 2021

When someone like Paul Ryan starts to sound like a voice of reason within one's party, that's a surefire sign that one's party has gone over the proverbial fucking edge. https://t.co/sdL1nxEgRF — David Mack (@DavidAlanMack) January 3, 2021

I’m not impressed by Mittens and Paul Ryan speaking out. They had months and months to denounce Trumpism. — Jeff (🅱️LⓂ️) (@Gold_Ranga) January 3, 2021

Even Paul Ryan, one of the worst Speakers in US history, and a fractious, preening, spineless slug of a politician, has been able to pull out a strong rebuke of the seditionist GOP trying to overturn the election. How deplorable does that make the rest of you? — Victoria Brownworth #HappyNewYear🎉🎉 (@VABVOX) January 3, 2021

Paul Ryan: Well gosh, the monster I helped create is out of control? Golly gee willikers! — Grand Wear a GDamn Mask Moff 🦄 (@GrandMoffJoseph) January 3, 2021