Newt Gingrich Should Be Fired From Fox News

The former disgraced Speaker of the House from Georgia tweeted out one of the most repugnant things we've seen online since before Trump was kicked off Twitter.

Newt Gingrich was such a Trump supporter that his wife was rewarded with an ambassadorship to the Vatican, so it's no shock he vociferously supported Trump. Clearly, he's gone way too far off the reservation of reality to be considered rational.

Gingrich is attacking two women of color, Rep. Maxine Waters and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, by saying they are trying to "lynch" Marjorie Taylor Greene, a fanatical white woman QAnon lunatic who openly believes Nancy Pelosi should be executed.

That relates to KKK members murdering Black people because of the color of their skin, how, exactly?

As crazy as that is, that's just the tip of the iceberg, with her far right extremist beliefs that has turned the GOP into the QOP.

Gingrich also promoted every voter fraud conspiracy that Trump and Rudy Giuliani falsely peddled to the American public that helped foment the riots and seditious attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

On a Fox and Friends segment, Gingrich claimed key states were all coordinated in their effort to undermine Trump.

"It happened magically at almost exactly same moment on election night that a series of key states quit counting, almost as though they were coordinating what they were doing," he said.

It's high time Gingrich be put out to pasture.