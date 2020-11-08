Newt Gingrich Regurgitates Deep State Voter Fraud Conspiracies On Fox About Biden's Win

Newt Gingrich joined Donald Trump's favorite morning show to spend five minutes hyperventilating over unproven and nonexistent voter fraud claims, spewing deep state hatred and accusing George Soros of stealing the 2020 election from Trump.

Fox News has never been transparent about Gingrich's true conflict of interest in supporting the Trump administration on TV (and spreading false information to their viewers.) Trump named his wife, Callista Gingrich as the United States Ambassador to the Holy See. With the Biden administration coming in, she will be unceremoniously be removed from the position.

Gingrich spread lies and propaganda like a dancing organ grinder monkey for F&F for five full minutes (I'll spare you most of it) before co-host Jedediah Bila finally confronted him.

"I wanted to ask you for clarity because the accusation of incidents of voter fraud, which do happen in every election, unfortunately, is very different from the accusation of a stolen election, that’s very serious" Bila said.

Bila continued, “The implication there is that there's enough widespread voter fraud going on that would have changed the outcome of the election. I haven’t seen evidence of that to this moment. Is that what you’re suggesting has happened here?”

Gingrich was stunned for a moment and then said, "What I'm suggesting is you do not see the evidence because the local officials, who are Democrats, hide the evidence and then turned to you and say 'Since you have no evidence...'"

Arizona and Georgia are not run by Democratic officials, not that facts or numbers matter to Republicans when they spread propaganda for Trump.

Gingrich then claimed that the states coordinated together, and if more Democratic votes came in for Biden, how do you prove that without getting the FBI involved? Then he went on to slam the FBI.

Newt Gingrich is one of the most reprehensible men, and most responsible for turning the Republican Party into QAnon conspiracy freaks, disingenuous liars, and hypocrites from the moment he arrived in Congress in 1994.