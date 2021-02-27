Politics
GOP Rep Appears At White Nationalist Convention

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) was spotted at the America First Political Action conference, in Orlando, coincidentally also holding the CPAC event at the same time. The headliner was former GOP Rep. Steve King.
By Ed Scarce
Gosar later tried to distance himself from the event, saying on Saturday “I want to tell you—I denounce when we talk about white racism. That’s not appropriate.” Uh huh...

Source: Daily Beast

A sitting member of Congress appeared at a white nationalist convention Friday night, marking new GOP support for the racist movement. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) spoke in Orlando, Florida, at the America First Political Action conference, a far-right event meant to mimic the establishment Republican Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

After Gosar’s speech, AFPAC organizer Nick Fuentes, who marched in the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville and was outside the Capitol with his supporters during the Jan. 6 riot, took the podium that warned that “white people are done being bullied.” Fuentes praised the fatal riot as “awesome,” describing it as “light-hearted mischief.” He also mocked Gosar’s colleague, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), for needing a wheelchair, saying Cawthorn couldn’t “stand up” for his constituents.

“‘I’m gonna take a stand?’” Fuentes said. “How? How are you gonna do that?”

Gosar was joined at the event by former Rep. Steve King (R-IA), who lost his congressional committee seats after defending white nationalism.

The people who monitor hate groups are watching them closely. No doubt the FBI is as well.

