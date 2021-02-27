GOP Rep Appears At White Nationalist Convention

Gosar later tried to distance himself from the event, saying on Saturday “I want to tell you—I denounce when we talk about white racism. That’s not appropriate.” Uh huh...
Source: Daily Beast
A sitting member of Congress appeared at a white nationalist convention Friday night, marking new GOP support for the racist movement. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) spoke in Orlando, Florida, at the America First Political Action conference, a far-right event meant to mimic the establishment Republican Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
After Gosar’s speech, AFPAC organizer Nick Fuentes, who marched in the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville and was outside the Capitol with his supporters during the Jan. 6 riot, took the podium that warned that “white people are done being bullied.” Fuentes praised the fatal riot as “awesome,” describing it as “light-hearted mischief.” He also mocked Gosar’s colleague, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), for needing a wheelchair, saying Cawthorn couldn’t “stand up” for his constituents.
“‘I’m gonna take a stand?’” Fuentes said. “How? How are you gonna do that?”
Gosar was joined at the event by former Rep. Steve King (R-IA), who lost his congressional committee seats after defending white nationalism.
The people who monitor hate groups are watching them closely. No doubt the FBI is as well.
CAIR Hate Watch: A member of Congress appeared at a white nationalist convention Friday, marking new #GOP support for the #racist movement. @RepGosar spoke in Orlando at the America First Political Action conferencehttps://t.co/jg8Awrvt84@thedailybeast @willsommer #CPAC2021
— CAIR National (@CAIRNational) February 27, 2021
Former U.S. Rep. Steve King once asked, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization - how did that language become offensive?" Now America First Updates announces he will headline the America First Political Action Conference II with white nationalist Nick Fuentes pic.twitter.com/LnXuOOeTuL
— IREHR (@IREHR) February 20, 2021
Here's another bit from the Nick Fuentes speech at AFPAC, delivered right after Rep. Paul Gosar got off the stage. Gosar's speaking at CPAC in a couple hours. Fuentes joked that he'd get a call from his lawyer afterward. pic.twitter.com/N0nX0maXrZ
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 27, 2021