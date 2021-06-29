Republican Paul Gosar Attended Holocaust Denier's Fundraiser

Rep. Paul Gosar is trying to officially merge the Republican Party with white supremacist factions -- and it's not a hard climb.

As reported by Business Insider, Paul Gosar missed the vote on the House stimulus bill because he was busy attending White nationalist Nick Fuentes' America First Political Action Committee (AFPAC) conference in Florida.

AFPAC is a far-right alternative to the CPAC conference of conservatives.

It's been reported that the Arizona congressman also helped plan the January 6th event.

That's bad enough, but this tops the cake. There's another event happening in July.

Scalise was asked about this today. “That's the first time I'm hearing about it. As you heard me in the past be very vocal against any form of white supremacy, so I’ll have to look into that,” Scalise told reporters https://t.co/EU51aG1Y1X — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 29, 2021

Like with most of traitor Trump's despicable actions, Republicans in Congress almost always claim they haven't seen, read, or heard about the controversial actions of some of their more wacky members, so they need more time to investigate.

Rep. Gosar did respond by making believe that even though he might disagree with some people who want to gas all Jews, they still share other beliefs in common.

Not sure why anyone is freaking out. I’ll say this: there are millions of Gen Z, Y and X conservatives. They believe in America First. They will not agree 100% on every issue. No group does. We will not let the left dictate our strategy, alliances and efforts. Ignore the left https://t.co/EJAZopO2pI — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) June 29, 2021