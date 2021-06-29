2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Republican Paul Gosar Attended Holocaust Denier's Fundraiser

Fundraisers with literal white nationalists while serving in Congress.
By John Amato
Image from: screenshot / Paul Gosar campaign

Rep. Paul Gosar is trying to officially merge the Republican Party with white supremacist factions -- and it's not a hard climb.

As reported by Business Insider, Paul Gosar missed the vote on the House stimulus bill because he was busy attending White nationalist Nick Fuentes' America First Political Action Committee (AFPAC) conference in Florida.

AFPAC is a far-right alternative to the CPAC conference of conservatives.

It's been reported that the Arizona congressman also helped plan the January 6th event.

That's bad enough, but this tops the cake. There's another event happening in July.

Like with most of traitor Trump's despicable actions, Republicans in Congress almost always claim they haven't seen, read, or heard about the controversial actions of some of their more wacky members, so they need more time to investigate.

Rep. Gosar did respond by making believe that even though he might disagree with some people who want to gas all Jews, they still share other beliefs in common.

