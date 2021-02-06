Politics
Gohmert And Clyde Fined $5K For Bypassing House Metal Detectors

Nancy Pelosi's new fines catch two Republicans being jackasses and will dock their paychecks accordingly.
By Ed Scarce
Tellingly, Louie Gohmert makes a reference to 'The Godfather' and planting guns in toilets to help his case, as if that's supposed to help him, and says he'll appeal the fine.

His fellow jackass, Rep. Andrew Clyde (GA-09) runs gun shops in Georgia.

Source: NBC News

GOP Reps. Louie Gohmert and Andrew Clyde were fined $5,000 for bypassing newly-installed metal detectors as they entered the House floor, a senior Democratic aide told NBC News on Friday.

The lawmakers are the first members of Congress that have been fined for not following the added security measures put in place by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., following the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which led to fives deaths during the attack and in the immediate aftermath.

Representatives for Gohmert, of Texas, and Clyde, of Georgia, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gohmert was one of the members seen bypassing the detectors when they were first put in place last month.

Earlier this week, the House voted on a rules change mandating fines for members if they refuse to follow the new security screening protocols. The first offense is a $5,000 fine and the second is $10,000. The fines are deducted directly from their salaries by the Chief Administrative Officer.

