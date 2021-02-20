H-E-B Grocery Store Is The Hero We Need In Texas

Who's in the mood for a good news story about Texas?

We have one for you, courtesy of the H.E.B. grocery store near Austin, Texas. Facebook user Tim Hennessy wrote about his experience having been in the middle of shopping there when the electricity went out in the store. He and his wife finished up his shopping, and proceeded to the checkout counters, where the lines were moving very slowly, as you'd expect.

Suddenly, though the lines started moving fairly quickly, and Hennessy assumed the store had worked out some system for checking people out. Well, he was right - the system was to NOT CHARGE PEOPLE for their groceries, and wish them a safe trip home.

Hennessy wrote, "In a few minutes, we were asked to move to the next checkout aisle that was open. We got to the checkout woman and she asked: 'Do you have any alcohol?' I said: 'No, but if you are giving out drinks, I could use one about now' 😊"

.

He continued, "She then said: 'Please go ahead but we can’t bag anything up for you.' At first, Deb and I were a bit confused and I asked: 'How or who do we pay for our groceries?' We probably had a couple of hundred dollars worth of groceries. She said: 'Just go ahead and be safe driving home.' Then we noticed the lines of people after the checkout stands proceeding with full carts of groceries all being directed out the store with many employees there to greet us on our way out."

The story has gone viral, and has been confirmed both by the store management (though they're declining to comment other than to confirm) and The Washington Post.

Hennessy told The Washington Post that he was so moved, as were others, by people helping each other in the parking lot with carts stuck on the ice, and loading groceries into cars. He also wanted to pay it forward by donating the money he saved to a charity of H-E-B's choice. On Facebook, the post has gotten 28K shares since it was posted a few days ago.

Here's one case where the store's manager cared more about the customers than the bottom line, and we are here for it.