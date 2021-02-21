Politics
Rush Limbaugh Deserves No Honors Or Memorials

Several Republicans want to honor Rush Limbaugh after his death. This is just wrong.
Image from: Donkey Hotey

It was highly inappropriate and outrageous when Trump gave Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year. Of course, one could easily describe Trump's regime as highly inappropriate and outrageous.

But now that Limbaugh died last week, the RWNJs are coming out of the woodwork, rushing to find ways to give honors to him that are just as inappropriate and outrageous.

It was the height of ridiculousness when Wisconsin Republican Speaker Robin Vos pulled a sent a letter to Democratic Governor Tony Evers asking him to order the flags at half mast in honor of Limbaugh:

That honor is usually only for people from the state and were either lawmakers or police officers and soldiers that died in performing their service to the state or nation. Not for "entertainers," as Rush described himself. Furthermore, Rush was never in the armed forces. He was a repeated draft dodger. And he had no ties to the state.

But then I learned that the Republican goon Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida did actually said that he would order flags at half mast for Limbaugh, despite the fact that it's against state flag protocol:

According to the governor’s office’s Flag Protocol, the state flags are to be lowered on certain holidays honoring veterans; if a present or former governor of Florida dies; if an active service member from Florida dies; if a prominent state official dies or if a law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty.

DeSamtis also apparently forgot that while Limbaugh did have ties to Florida, he fled the state in 2017.

But even that pales in comparison the the egregious stupidity going on in Missouri, where they are having to petition to stop a bill declaring a Limbaugh's birthday as a state holiday:

An online petition has been launched concerning a bill that would establish "Rush Limbaugh Day" in the State of Missouri.

Rep. Hardy Billington (R-Poplar Bluff) filed HB 1200 Friday that would designate January 12 --- Limbaugh's birthday --- as "Rush Limbaugh Day" in the state.

Limbaugh, 70, passed away this week after fighting lung cancer.

A Change.org petition launched on Saturday has received 1,400 signatures online as of Saturday evening.

"The State of Missouri is better than this, we do NOT need to honor this bigoted shock-jock for his years of vile broadcast," the petition's author wrote. "Please, help us tell our State Representatives that this bill needs to be stopped."

While Trump is gone from office for almost a month now, the absolute absurdity from his base continues unabated. It's going to take a lot of hard work and time to even get a resemblance of our country back.

