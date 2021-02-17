Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Donald Trashes McConnell In Bratty, Lie-Filled 'Statement'

We know it was ghostwritten, because everything was spelled correctly.
By Aliza Worthington
Donald Trashes McConnell In Bratty, Lie-Filled 'Statement'
Image from: YouTube Screenshot

The guy who used to host some fake "reality" TV show about business issued a long, whining rant about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. This dude is pissed, but I'm not sure if McConnell cares, or honestly, if any of us should care. But hey, I don't make the news, I just write about it.

I've got nothing against a GOP circular firing squad, so this whole thing is fine by me. But since I'm doing this, let me really do this. First of all, there is no way in hell Melania's husband wrote this.

"McConnell's dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse."

Forget about all the correct spelling and big words. Does anyone truly believe he knows how to use a comma properly?

Then Barron's dad rattles off all kinds of typically narcissistic bullsh*t about how he "single-handedly saved at least 12 Senate seats, more than eight in the 2020 cycle alone." Sure, Jan. He even claimed credit for McConnell's victory, saying McConnell was polling in the negatives in Kentucky until he swept in to endorse him.

Ivanka's Daddykins weirdly throws in something about McConnell's wife having business deals with China, so now McConnell has no credibility on China or something? Don't worry that she was also a member of his own cabinet, so wouldn't that make The Toupee Tyrant the one with the credibility problem on China? (Plus Ivanka pulled off some sweet copyright deals with China, if memory serves...)

But whatever, again, it's not like any of this makes sense, or attempts to be factual. We know what really happened is he was pissed McConnell said he was guilty AF of inciting the insurrection, so he spat something at Stephen Miller or Kellyanne Conway, who managed to turn it into a "statement" that was spell-checked and grammatically sound.

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack..." does anyone really think the Future Defendant in the states of Georgia and New York knows what the word "dour" means?

Twitter was also uninterested and unimpressed.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team