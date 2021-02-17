Donald Trashes McConnell In Bratty, Lie-Filled 'Statement'

The guy who used to host some fake "reality" TV show about business issued a long, whining rant about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. This dude is pissed, but I'm not sure if McConnell cares, or honestly, if any of us should care. But hey, I don't make the news, I just write about it.

Oh man, long Trump statement going after Mitch McConnell pic.twitter.com/houXKQzymT — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 16, 2021

I've got nothing against a GOP circular firing squad, so this whole thing is fine by me. But since I'm doing this, let me really do this. First of all, there is no way in hell Melania's husband wrote this.

"McConnell's dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse."

Forget about all the correct spelling and big words. Does anyone truly believe he knows how to use a comma properly?

Then Barron's dad rattles off all kinds of typically narcissistic bullsh*t about how he "single-handedly saved at least 12 Senate seats, more than eight in the 2020 cycle alone." Sure, Jan. He even claimed credit for McConnell's victory, saying McConnell was polling in the negatives in Kentucky until he swept in to endorse him.

Ivanka's Daddykins weirdly throws in something about McConnell's wife having business deals with China, so now McConnell has no credibility on China or something? Don't worry that she was also a member of his own cabinet, so wouldn't that make The Toupee Tyrant the one with the credibility problem on China? (Plus Ivanka pulled off some sweet copyright deals with China, if memory serves...)

But whatever, again, it's not like any of this makes sense, or attempts to be factual. We know what really happened is he was pissed McConnell said he was guilty AF of inciting the insurrection, so he spat something at Stephen Miller or Kellyanne Conway, who managed to turn it into a "statement" that was spell-checked and grammatically sound.

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack..." does anyone really think the Future Defendant in the states of Georgia and New York knows what the word "dour" means?

Twitter was also uninterested and unimpressed.

I started to read this and I thought “You know what? I don’t care what the guy from The Apprentice thinks.”



Feels good to not have to care about him. — (Insert personally meaningful emoji string here) (@RebekahWriter) February 16, 2021

I could point out the things Trump says about Mitch that are true and the things Trump says about Mitch that are false, but instead I'll just sit back and enjoy this fight. — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) February 16, 2021

I personally showed Trump polling in the Oval Office that had @Team_Mitch up 20 points. He knows this isn’t true. https://t.co/aizq0lcTjz — Kevin McLaughlin (@KevinMcLaughlin) February 17, 2021

I love that he just casually mentions that one of his cabinet members was compromised by China. — Kergeey (@kergeey) February 17, 2021

It’s weird to see Trump and McConnell fighting against each other. You’d think Satan would step in and remind them they’re both on the same side. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 16, 2021