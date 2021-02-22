Politics
Wingnut Coach/Minister Explains How Texas Storm Was Manipulated Weather

He saw a YouTube video that claimed the Texas storm was "scientifically impossible."
By Susie Madrak
By Susie Madrak
There are an awful lot of online ministers working their grift, and Dave Daubenmire is just another one. But they all have their followers, and they're dangerous in their own way.

Via Right Wing Watch, we learn that Daubenmire saw a YouTube video that proved the Texas winter storm was scientifically impossible -- which means it was weather manipulation! And this is nothing to laugh at, he says! Pigs, goats, cattle died!

He even puts on his tin foil hat to show how serious he is.

Dave Daubenmire is a former Texas high-school football coach whose claim to fame is that in the 1990s, he coerced his players to pray. He also sued the NFL for Shakira's Super Bowl half-time performance. Oh, and he hates the homosexuality and begged Obama to come clean and admit he was gay.

Other than that, just another God-fearing football fetishist who maybe got one too many concussions.

