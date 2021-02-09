Womp Womp! Parler CEO 'Feels Betrayed' By Rebekah Mercer

That old expression about waking-up with fleas comes to mind:

Ousted Parler CEO says he feels “betrayed” by Rebekah Mercer

John Matze, fired last month as CEO of social media app Parler, tells Axios on HBO that he feels “betrayed” by investor Rebekah Mercer, the heiress daughter of hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer… What he’s saying: “I thought I knew her. She invited my family on trips with them and everything. I thought that she was, generally speaking, I thought she was being real. And then she just abruptly has her people fire me and doesn’t even talk to me about it.” “I feel like it was a stab in the back by somebody that I thought I knew. And so for me, you know, I would never do business with her again.”

What a dope. That rube will probably never “do business” with anyone again. Stole an idea, implemented it poorly, lost control. Who’d finance that track record?

You’d think that even shady Libertarians like Mercer and Matze would have some professional courtesy. I mean it’s not exactly the Scorpion and the Frog now, is it? Oh. Wait.

Mercer is a venture vulture, get in low and get out with whatev has any value, and leave a steaming pile behind. That’s what she does.

Also, Ms. Mercer has a long track record of cutting-off her assorted weirdoes: Milo Ypippyyappypapaya, and Steve Bannon come to mind. It’s not like that was a secret.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.