Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Dan Bongino Gets Punked By Billionaire Rebekah Mercer

Oh, dear. Looks like Rebekah Mercer put one over on Dan Bongino.
By Aliza Worthington
Dan Bongino Gets Punked By Billionaire Rebekah Mercer
Image from: Flickr/GageSkidmore

You love to see it.

Dan Bongino was duped by none other than Trump-loving, Trump-funding Rebekah Mercer, into thinking he owned part of Parler. Oopsie!

According to Parler's former CEO, John Matze, (who, consequently, was outsted from Parler and is now suing both Mercer AND Bongino,) Mercer never signed the paperwork turning the shares over to Bongino. According to Matze's lawsuit, he believes "Mercer avoided executing any of the ownership documents to allow her to later dispute that Bongino has any such interest."

Bongino loved throwing it around that he was part owner of Parler, and Parler certainly benefitted from his elevating the site's profile as a haven for right-wing nut jobs, but according to Matze, Bongino never actually was owner of any shares.

As of Feb. 24th, though, he was still claiming he was. After the MAGA Sedition Riot on January 6th, and the second impeachment trial, Bongino said he was withdrawing from "day-to-day" operations of the site, but still remained an investor.

"I am still an investor in Parler and remain such for as long as I want my money and assets tied up in there," Bongino said. "I still think that it is a great alternative to the tech tyrants at Twitter, Facebook and elsewhere. Having said that, as of today, I believe, am no longer with the day-to-day. I'm sorry. It's nothing personal; it's just, I just can't, folks. I've got a lot going on in my life. It's really that simple. I've got too many things to do."

Like, something more profitable, we're guessing.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team