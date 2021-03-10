Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Shorter Dennis Prager: Wives Should Put Out!

OAN 2021 welcomes forced sex advice from Dr. Frankenstein.
By John Amato
9 min ago by John Amato
Views:

Somehow, Dennis Prager thought this week was a good time to respond to a Samantha Bee episode from last year, and tell wives they should definitely put out for their husbands as a reward for niceness.

OANN's Dan Ball (trying so hard to be Hannity) hosted Prager, who said that without God you wouldn't know if murder is wrong.

Prager then tried to respond to a year old Samantha Bee segment, perhaps because he knows his audience has been in a coma?

"As regards to a woman sleeping with her husband," Prager said, "given how important sex is to most men, if you love your husband, if your husband treats you well, don't always allow 'mood' to determine when to sleep with him."

Sexual relations are only important to men apparently.

Why did it take him a year to respond? I guess they believe forcing women to sleep with their husbands goes well with the rape-y Pepe LePew?

This is beyond creepy.

Ladies, OAN thinks it's helpful for you to get forced sex advice from Dr. Frankenstein.

Here's Samantha's segment from Feb 12, 2020 that he responded to.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team