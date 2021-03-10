Shorter Dennis Prager: Wives Should Put Out!

Somehow, Dennis Prager thought this week was a good time to respond to a Samantha Bee episode from last year, and tell wives they should definitely put out for their husbands as a reward for niceness.

OANN's Dan Ball (trying so hard to be Hannity) hosted Prager, who said that without God you wouldn't know if murder is wrong.

Prager then tried to respond to a year old Samantha Bee segment, perhaps because he knows his audience has been in a coma?

"As regards to a woman sleeping with her husband," Prager said, "given how important sex is to most men, if you love your husband, if your husband treats you well, don't always allow 'mood' to determine when to sleep with him."

Sexual relations are only important to men apparently.

Why did it take him a year to respond? I guess they believe forcing women to sleep with their husbands goes well with the rape-y Pepe LePew?

This is beyond creepy.

Ladies, OAN thinks it's helpful for you to get forced sex advice from Dr. Frankenstein.

Here's Samantha's segment from Feb 12, 2020 that he responded to.