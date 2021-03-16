Dr. Birx On Trump's Disenfectant Rant: 'I Still Think About It Every Day'

Dr. Deborah Birx told ABC's Terry Moran that she didn't know how to handle Trump after he claimed disinfectants and UV lights might help combat COVID.

Moran asked how much responsibility she should take for the former White House's insane messaging on dealing with the pandemic. Moran highlighted the insane things Trump said.

"When you heard [Trump] saying things that weren't true, contradicting science as you think about your role in that? -- How that impacted the American people?"

"There's a lot of tape on that, you can see how extraordinarily uncomfortable I was," Dr. Birx said.

Birx claimed her training in the military cautioned her from correcting the commander-in-chief, especially since Trump was talking to DHS scientists who had presented the data during that presser.

"Frankly, I didn’t know how to handle that episode. I still think about it every day.” Dr. Birx said.

So do the rest of us.

Maryland's Gov. Hogan said, "We Had Hundreds Of Calls Come Into Our Emergency Hotline' Following Trump's Disinfectant Remarks."

She continued, "When I was spoken to I said not a treatment."

Dr. Birx was more malleable during her press events with Trump than Dr. Fauci, but you could see her squirming when Trump was discussing UV lights and disinfectants.

But the mainstream media is demanding Joe Biden congratulate Trump for throwing money at the private sector to help develop a vaccine.