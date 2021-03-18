Foiled Again! QAnon Conspiracy Dashed By Real Live Biden

Alas, we live in a world where we have to "fact check" if Joe Biden is alive and walking towards reporters on the White House Lawn...

...or is it a lizard person

or Trump in a mask

or a deepfake

or a movie set

or CGI

or is the REAL Joe Biden dead since 1970?

All FALSE.

Since Biden was inaugurated, QAnon supporters have pushed false claims of supposed proof that Biden hasn't really been president & his activities as president haven't been real. This may be the first time those claims have in some manner really spread elsewhere in the far-right. — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) March 17, 2021

A conspiracy theory TikTok account has gotten nearly 80,000 views for this false conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/0HDLUpkB63 — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) March 18, 2021

On YouTube, this false conspiracy theory has gotten tens of thousands of combined views. At least 2 of those videos have ads, meaning YouTube has made money off of this false conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/kuM1ee8bTX — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) March 18, 2021

There appears to be a mental illness rampant in the United States that will not allow for a Democratic president to just exist. And there are social media companies all too willing to make a buck off of this insanity.

So there are, today, in the Year of Our Lord Two Thousand and Twenty One, FACT CHECKS when Joe Biden walks toward reporters with cameras outside the actual White House. And those reporters have to tweet that yes, he was there.

I was the one holding the lighter-colored fuzzy microphone and thus literally in front of @POTUS on the South Lawn. It's all real. Who actually believes this 'faked moon landing' type nonsense and more importantly who is spreading it? https://t.co/9V3t0oqDz6 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 17, 2021