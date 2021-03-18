Foiled Again! QAnon Conspiracy Dashed By Real Live Biden

Alas, we live in a world where we have to "fact check" if Joe Biden is alive and walking towards reporters on the White House Lawn...
...or is it a lizard person
or Trump in a mask
or a deepfake
or a movie set
or CGI
or is the REAL Joe Biden dead since 1970?
All FALSE.
There appears to be a mental illness rampant in the United States that will not allow for a Democratic president to just exist. And there are social media companies all too willing to make a buck off of this insanity.
So there are, today, in the Year of Our Lord Two Thousand and Twenty One, FACT CHECKS when Joe Biden walks toward reporters with cameras outside the actual White House. And those reporters have to tweet that yes, he was there.