GOP Rep Votes No On Early Education: Mothers Shouldn't 'Come Out Of The Home'

"Rep. Shepherd thinks this chance to help kids get ready for kindergarten would do damage to the family unit."
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Early childhood education is a universally loved program, except for Republicans in Idaho?

The bill to accept federal grants for preschools failed, as Republicans control the legislature 56-14 at the moment. Oh, and March is Women's History Month, so I guess Shepherd was just doing his bit to remind us that this sort of thinking is still out there.

Source: KTVB7, Boise

Rep. Charlie Shepherd (R-Pollock) testified against House Bill 226, which would allow the State Board of Education to use nearly $6 million in federal grants to increase early childhood education in the Gem State by making it more available and accessible.

But for the first-term Republican, he made it clear where he stands on bills such as this.

"I don't think anybody does a better job than mothers in the home, and any bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let others raise their child, I don't think that's a good direction for us to be going," he said.

