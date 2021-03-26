Mystery Lights Seen Over Pacific Northwest

Mystery lights were visible Thursday night over the Pacific Northwest:
Meteor? I don’t know what that was, but it was spectacular. @KATUNews @CNN @MSNBC @fox12weather @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/xNj5FsaSFt
— Krissy (@kaallori) March 26, 2021
Was it a meteor? An invasion of space aliens? Trump's Space Force?
Nah. It was just some space debris falling from a rocket launch:
"The widely reported bright objects in the sky were the debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn," wrote the National Weather Service in Seattle.
NWS was referring to a tweet from Jonathan McDowell, astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, who stated that the lights were actually falling debris from a rocket reentering Earth's atmosphere.
Despite this, Margarine Taylor Greene said she was vindicated and that it was proof of giant Jewish space lasers.
