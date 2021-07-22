Northwest Wildfires Leave East Coast With Haze, Poor Air Quality

I noticed this a couple of days ago when I drove over a bridge that usually gives me a great view of downtown:
This is horrifying.
We are all interconnected - if you needed proof that events thousands of miles away affect us all, here you go.#Philadelphia#ClimateCrisis#Wildfireshttps://t.co/C8XDij1Vfg
— Kierstyn P. Zolfo 🇺🇸 #Pennsylvania #Indivisible (@BucksCoKierstyn) July 20, 2021
You can thank Canadian wildfire smoke for haze/smoky sky across Philadelphia & most of Northeast. Smoke particles will mix down over next few days, so unhealthy breathing air for sensitive groups. At least we still get big break from heat/humidity. @NBCPhiladelphia @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/m2Bm2Z0vy8
— Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaNBC) July 19, 2021
BREAKING: Today, July 20, 2021, has been declared a CODE ORANGE Particle Pollution Action Day in Philadelphia. During Air Quality Action Days, protect your health by limiting strenuous outdoor activities.
Learn more: https://t.co/gwKe1tmZRT pic.twitter.com/euojiByB4v
— Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) July 20, 2021
Why was the sun red in New York City and elsewhere on the East Coast today? Blazes burning in the Western U.S. and Canada sent smoke across the continent, contributing to a morning haze in the region. https://t.co/KFAcYUzCGG
— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 20, 2021
Wildfires out west, mostly from Western Canada, have sent smoke all the way to the city. That smoke is creating the haze you're seeing this morning and giving the sun a red tint. 📸: Bronx - Soundview Neighborhood pic.twitter.com/Zx4AwZCOrY
— Erick Adame (@ErickAdameOnTV) July 20, 2021
See that haze on a clear day? That's smoke from Oregon in #RhodeIsland. pic.twitter.com/TALYaClLzK
— ShriramKrishnamurthi (@ShriramKMurthi) July 20, 2021
Updated video: This is the NYC Wildfire Haze.
A skyline enshrouded - complete with a sickening acrid smell - from fires induced by our abuse of the planet. The AQI is 165. But the fires are 2500 miles away, in the Northwest.
Like the climate disaster it portends, it's here NOW. pic.twitter.com/5dBtwSbhsM
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 21, 2021