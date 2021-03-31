Peter Navarro Goes Nuts, Slanders Fauci While Fox Looks On

The amount of crackpots that were part of TraitorTrump's administration is unparalleled in presidential history.

But Peter Navarro may be the king of the crop.

Rachel Campos-Duffy (the latest pundit trying to win the 7PM slot at Fox) played a clip of Dr. Fauci and hoped to get this type of reaction from the QAnon pin-wearing nut.

On cue, Navarro went into an unhinged hissy fit.

“Fauci is a sociopath and a liar," he said.

Navarro then blamed Dr. Fauci (with no proof of course) for aiding the Chinese Communist Party (not making that up) in "genetically engineering" COVID, calling it the Fauci virus and making him the "father" of the virus.

Navarro then claimed it was Fauci that's responsible for the half-million deaths in America instead of his Traitorous ex-boss.

Navarro has been at the forefront of attacking Dr. Fauci when the doctor refused to embrace the use of hydroxychloroquine and Navarro said doctors' "opinions are a dime a dozen." After being challenged on CNN, Navarro, then claimed he was a "social scientist" who had expertise in reading medical reports.

Navarro got his job in the TraitorTrump administration because Jared Kushner found his China book on Amazon. That's why Peter was made the Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.

So far Fox News hasn't offered Navarro a job yet, but since they continue to permeate their airwaves with these serial liars and lunatics, it's probably only a matter of time.

