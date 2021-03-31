Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Peter Navarro Goes Nuts, Slanders Fauci While Fox Looks On

Peter Navarro is nuts. There's nothing newsworthy about his rants, so he goes on Fox.
By John Amato
47 min ago by John Amato
Views:

The amount of crackpots that were part of TraitorTrump's administration is unparalleled in presidential history.

But Peter Navarro may be the king of the crop.

Rachel Campos-Duffy (the latest pundit trying to win the 7PM slot at Fox) played a clip of Dr. Fauci and hoped to get this type of reaction from the QAnon pin-wearing nut.

On cue, Navarro went into an unhinged hissy fit.

“Fauci is a sociopath and a liar," he said.

Navarro then blamed Dr. Fauci (with no proof of course) for aiding the Chinese Communist Party (not making that up) in "genetically engineering" COVID, calling it the Fauci virus and making him the "father" of the virus.

Navarro then claimed it was Fauci that's responsible for the half-million deaths in America instead of his Traitorous ex-boss.

Navarro has been at the forefront of attacking Dr. Fauci when the doctor refused to embrace the use of hydroxychloroquine and Navarro said doctors' "opinions are a dime a dozen." After being challenged on CNN, Navarro, then claimed he was a "social scientist" who had expertise in reading medical reports.

Navarro got his job in the TraitorTrump administration because Jared Kushner found his China book on Amazon. That's why Peter was made the Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.

So far Fox News hasn't offered Navarro a job yet, but since they continue to permeate their airwaves with these serial liars and lunatics, it's probably only a matter of time.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team