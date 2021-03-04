Plow Wars - Snowbi-Won Kenobi Vs Darth Blader

The State of Minnesota had some fun by holding a naming contest for their new snowplows. Some of the winners are pretty funny and some are just groaners.

The votes are in: After more than 122,000 votes cast, we’re excited to announce the winners of our Name a Snowplow contest! These eight names will soon be on snowplows across the state. Learn more: https://t.co/4BFXpnrtaz pic.twitter.com/4FyIHZrzfc — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) March 2, 2021

But seeing that it's Minnesota, I'm surprised that Mary Tyler Moore Snow and Raspberry Brr-et didn't score higher.

You can see the list of winners and runners up at their website.

Open thread below...