Kansas Woman Turned In By Her Daughter For Capitol Riot

The FBI was tipped off to a text message written by Jennifer Parks' daughter, saying her mother marched in Washington.
Jennifer Ruth Parks is charged with violently entering and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds. The FBI was tipped off to a text message written by Parks' daughter, saying her mother marched in Washington.

Source: KAKE.com

A Kansas woman has been arrested for her alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jennifer Parks surrendered herself to Kansas authorities on April 23 and is accused of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

Parks made her first court appearance Friday afternoon.

A Statement of Facts from the DOJ District of Columbia says Parks was interviewed on Jan. 11 after the FBI received a tip of Parks alleged involvement.

According to the Statement of Facts, Parks attended the rally in Washington D.C. with Esther Schwemmer and believed she was attending a peaceful rally in support of then President Donald Trump.

