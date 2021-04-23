CDC Recommending Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Resume

News broke during Deadline White House that the CDC has voted to reinstate Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine against COVID-19.

Heidi Przybyla explained that though among the many options discussed was adding a warning label for women under 50, the CDC chose not to do that. "They're putting this back out as a recommendation for all Americans, age 18 and over, Nicolle," Przybyla said.

She continued, "There was a lot of discussion about trying to strike a balance here between making the public aware of this exceedingly rare complication of this blood clotting that we saw in women under the age of 50, and then also maximizing shots in arms, Nicolle."

The J&J vaccine was particularly suited for underserved areas, because of easier storage conditions required, and only one dose needed.

"This is going to be a critical development in getting this Johnson & Johnson vaccine out back into these underserved areas which is where a lot of states were targeting it before we saw this temporary pause of about a week and a half, Nicolle, so bottom line, the headline here is that this is a recommendation," Przybyla explained.

"FDA and CDC still need to bless it, but according to what we heard from the CDC director, Rochelle Walensky, they're very motivated to move pretty quickly on this, so it could be days if not hours that those 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine are back in circulation, Nicolle."

Days if not hours sounds pretty good to us.