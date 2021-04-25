Entertainment
Cincinnati Bar Owner Won't Show NBA Games Until LeBron Expelled From League

Linneman said basketball players “just need to play the game and that’s it” and “their opinion doesn’t really matter.” Shut up and dribble, in other words.
By Ed Scarce
Judging by the looks of the place, very few NBA games have probably ever been shown inside Linnie's Pub. But that didn't stop Jay Linneman from trying to make some hay with the controversy over a tweet by NBA star LeBron James earlier this week.

A Cincinnati, Ohio, bar owner says NBA games won’t be televised at his establishment as long as LeBron James is a member of the league.

“If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub,” Jay Linneman, owner of Cincinnati’s Linne’s Pub, wrote on Facebook in regard to the recent controversy surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers star. “We will not air them until Lebron James has been expelled from the NBA.”

Linneman added that he believes basketball players “just need to play the game and that’s it” and “their opinion doesn’t really matter.”

James has been widely criticized for taking various political stances over the last few years, especially this week, when he tweeted and then deleted a post appearing to threaten a police officer who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl in Ohio as she attempted to stab another person.

James later attempted to clarify the post by saying, "I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY."

King James responded via Twitter:

Other responses were not sympathetic either.

