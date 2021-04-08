Eric Bolling Storms From BBC Interview: ‘That’s Disgusting! I’m Done!’

Political strategist Aisha Mills called Bolling out for supporting Georgia's new voter suppression laws in the name of economic fairness, just to create a political wedge issue. Bolling did not like hearing the truth so he just got up and left, mid interview.
The sparks started to fly around the 4:45 mark.
Source: Mediaite
Former Fox News host Eric Bolling walked away during a contentious BBC News debate on Wednesday after a fellow guest called his comments “ignorant” and “disrespectful.”
The incident took place during an exchange between Bolling and Aisha Mills on a new voting law in the state of Georgia, including businesses that have left as a result. “I think it’s really rich for any Republican, especially a white man, to run around and claim they care about the economic condition of Black communities and Black businesses when that’s all a lie,” Mills said, directing the comment at Bolling.
“That is not fair!” Bolling protested. “You don’t know me. You don’t know who I am.”
Mills continued after BBC anchor Emily Maitlis told Bolling to let Mills speak. “I am … a Black person in America,” Mills said. “Everything that these voting laws stand for … is all about racial discrimination. How dare you try to act like you are somehow a proponent of Black people and businesses just to make a point and try to create a wedge? It’s ignorant and it’s just disrespectful.”
“You know what? That’s disgusting,” Bolling replied. “I’m done. Put me off. That’s disgusting. I am nowhere near anything you are painting me to be, and the problem with America politics is exactly that. Because I’m white, you think I’m racist? That’s BS. I’m done.”
As a controversial new voting law in the US state of Georgia is passed, companies are under pressure. But should corporations take a stand when it comes to social and political issues?
Political commentators @AishaMoodMills and @ericbolling debate ⬇️ #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/LoH3MNdPnh
— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) April 7, 2021