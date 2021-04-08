Media Bites
Eric Bolling Storms From BBC Interview: ‘That’s Disgusting! I’m Done!’

After Aisha Mills called Bolling for pretending to care about Black businesses and communities for political gain, Bolling grew indignant and stormed off the set.
By Ed Scarce
4 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Political strategist Aisha Mills called Bolling out for supporting Georgia's new voter suppression laws in the name of economic fairness, just to create a political wedge issue. Bolling did not like hearing the truth so he just got up and left, mid interview.

The sparks started to fly around the 4:45 mark.

Source: Mediaite

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling walked away during a contentious BBC News debate on Wednesday after a fellow guest called his comments “ignorant” and “disrespectful.”

The incident took place during an exchange between Bolling and Aisha Mills on a new voting law in the state of Georgia, including businesses that have left as a result. “I think it’s really rich for any Republican, especially a white man, to run around and claim they care about the economic condition of Black communities and Black businesses when that’s all a lie,” Mills said, directing the comment at Bolling.

“That is not fair!” Bolling protested. “You don’t know me. You don’t know who I am.”

Mills continued after BBC anchor Emily Maitlis told Bolling to let Mills speak. “I am … a Black person in America,” Mills said. “Everything that these voting laws stand for … is all about racial discrimination. How dare you try to act like you are somehow a proponent of Black people and businesses just to make a point and try to create a wedge? It’s ignorant and it’s just disrespectful.”

“You know what? That’s disgusting,” Bolling replied. “I’m done. Put me off. That’s disgusting. I am nowhere near anything you are painting me to be, and the problem with America politics is exactly that. Because I’m white, you think I’m racist? That’s BS. I’m done.”

