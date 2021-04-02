It Begins: Rep Takes Credit For Covid Aid He Voted Against

File under "of course he did."

Representative Madison Cawthorn (he of the Hitler's Home Tourism Bureau) tweets the money going to his district from the American Rescue Act. That American Rescue Act that he voted against.

North Carolina Democratic Party: "Madison Cawthorn has officially joined the shameless crowd of Republicans who are taking credit for the American Rescue Plan — legislation that was backed by exactly zero Republicans." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 31, 2021

Happy to announce that NC-11 was awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.



-Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers was given $2,458,000



-Western North Carolina Community Health Services Inc. was given $4,622,375



(1/2) — Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) March 30, 2021

-Bakersville Community Medical Clinic Inc. was given $1,771,125



-Blue Ridge Community Health Services Inc. was given $10,473,250



Proud to see tax-payer dollars returned to NC-11.



(2/2) — Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) March 30, 2021

We're used to seeing this -- it happened frequently after Obama's rescue package passed in 2009. Republicans would hold up the big Publisher's Clearing House-style checks for photo ops with their constituents after voting against the aid -- and using their re-election campaigns to rail against "Washington."

Just like the Biden American Rescue Act, Obama's "American Recovery and Reinvestment Act" received zero Republican votes. Yet Republicans in 2010 were happy to attend the ribbon cuttings for programs those same funds provided to their districts.

The difference today is, Twitter and Democrats are far more likely to call out Republicans for their absurdity.

Cawthorn, Feb. 25: "Nothing more than a Pelosi Payoff"



Pelosi, Mar. 11: "They'll vote no, take the dough, and show up at the ribbon-cutting"



Cawthorn, Mar. 30: "Happy to announce NC-11 was awarded grants from the U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services"https://t.co/nRfned9kCe — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) March 30, 2021