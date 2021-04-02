It Begins: Rep Takes Credit For Covid Aid He Voted Against

File under "of course he did."
Representative Madison Cawthorn (he of the Hitler's Home Tourism Bureau) tweets the money going to his district from the American Rescue Act. That American Rescue Act that he voted against.
We're used to seeing this -- it happened frequently after Obama's rescue package passed in 2009. Republicans would hold up the big Publisher's Clearing House-style checks for photo ops with their constituents after voting against the aid -- and using their re-election campaigns to rail against "Washington."
Just like the Biden American Rescue Act, Obama's "American Recovery and Reinvestment Act" received zero Republican votes. Yet Republicans in 2010 were happy to attend the ribbon cuttings for programs those same funds provided to their districts.
The difference today is, Twitter and Democrats are far more likely to call out Republicans for their absurdity.