Jim Acosta Calls Out Gaetz And Greene As 'Partners In Slime'

On this Memorial Day weeked, Jim Acosta wondered what those who fought against real Nazis would make of clowns like Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene cheering on armed rebellion in the nation's Capitol. What would the Greatest Generation make of an America at war with itself?

Source: Raw Story



CNN's Jim Acosta wondered what the Greatest Generation would think of today's Republican Party on Saturday.

The host played a clip of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) giving a shocking speech on armed rebellion.

"Matt Gaetz and his partner in slime, Marjorie Taylor Greene have been traveling the country inciting their crowds. Greene compared mask wearing requirements to the Holocaust and likened Democrats to Nazis," he noted. "Shameful."

"But there was a time when the world called on America to fight the real Nazis," he reminded. "What would the Greatest Generation, that defeated the Nazis, think of seeing swarms of domestic terrorists invading our Capitol to overturn the results of an election?"