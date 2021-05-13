Fox News Blames Chick-fil-A Sauce Shortage On Joe Biden

Fox News has become worse than an opposition research network. Now they've embraced QAnon and promote every conceivable type of conspiracy theory that attacks that opposition, true or not.

Today on the Fox News website a screaming headline reads: Chick-fil-A sauce shortage blamed on 'Joe Biden's America'

You'd think that President Biden signed an executive order halting the ingredients needed to make Chick-fil-A's sauce, or that he deemed the chicken place a terrorist organization and canceled them out somehow.

But that's not the case at all.

Chick-fil-A announced that some of the restaurants would face a sauce shortage due to the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack.

Say, what?

But this is what Jon Street wrote:

Following multiple reports of the popular fast food restaurant limiting how many Chick-fil-A sauce packets each customer is allowed, social media users took to Twitter to express their outrage – not at the restaurant – but at President Joe Biden. "Joe Biden's America," Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt tweeted. "Joe Biden is destroying America," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) wrote. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) asked if there is "no limit to how awful Biden's America can get."

Did Fox News blame TraitorTrump when supermarkets ran out of disinfectant wipes or toilet paper when he mishandled COVID?

So where did Fox News and Jon Street come up with that ridiculous article?

They attacked Biden because of a few tweets from radical a-holes from the QOP. That's it.

You'd think maybe Jon Street contacted the right-wing chicken fast-food chain and got an anti-Biden statement, but that did not happen.

Wingnut media lead by FoxQ are totally bankrupt.