Fox Furious Faux Durham Story 'Ignored' By Other Outlets

John Durham's Friday night court filing, filled with allegations but not facts, is falling apart as we speak, but Fox is upset the rest of the media won't flog it anyway.
By John AmatoFebruary 15, 2022

Fox News hyped the John Durham Friday "news" dump in a way that pushed toward self-parody.

Since all other major news outlets have seen it for what it is, Fox News attacked those networks for refusing to follow their lead.

Mark Sumner writes that Durham's latest filing adds no indictments:

Late on Friday, special counsel John Durham filed a shocking document with the court in which he indicted no one for anything. It adds no charges or suspects, and concerns only the technical possibility of a conflict of interest for a law firm which, Durham admits in the opening section, could be addressed with a simple voluntary statement.

And as we've reported it adds nothing at all to the case at hand except to help promote right-wing freakouts on Fox News' airwaves.

On America's Newsroom earlier today, Fox News attacked every news network for not promoting a story that's not really a story at all.

Hemmer read a quote from a source inside Durham's investigation that was supposed to give more information to their viewers about the seriousness of Durham's report.

But it was just more hot air.

A source told Fox News, " Durham does this right and keeps it secret. There's been much more activity that hasn't been visible to the public."

Huh?

Hemmer then claimed the Durham filing was "That bombshell of a report late on Friday alleging the Clinton campaign paid a tech company to infiltrate servers at both the Trump Towers and the White House."

"Alleging" is the keyword here because it's not true. This whole thing is fictitious dribble to animate the radical right.

Hemmer continued, "You would not know it from watching the news though. Just about all the of the mainstream networks turning a blind eye thus far to the story as you see on screen."

When there's nothing to see it's not because they are blind.

Fox News has abandoned all pretexts that it actually works as a news organization. This latest propaganda freakout smells of intense desperation to protect Donald Trump, period.

Marcy Wheeler gives more details here.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue