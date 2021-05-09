Business
In The Not Too Distant Future

EXTRA Gum imagines what it could be like when the world finally reopens.
By Chris capper Li...
EXTRA Gum put out a full length commercial with a whimsical and humorous look at what the world could be like when it finally reopens and people are actually able to see each other in person.

The funniest part is the guy who pulled the security chain out of the wall is seen towards the end running with the crowd while carrying a pack of toilet paper.

The most realistic scene is the woman who closes her laptop and runs out the door with a blouse and blazer and pajama pants and hops in a car covered with dust and dirt.

