President Joe Biden Is Very Popular

Things the Beltway press ignores: polls have Biden's approval up with everyone, even Republicans.
By John Amato
The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released a new poll today showing President Biden's overall approval rating has skyrocketed to 63%, and shockingly, 47% of Republicans approve them as well.

In the fourth month of his presidency, Biden’s overall approval rating sits at 63%. When it comes to the new Democratic president’s handling of the pandemic, 71% of Americans approve, including 47% of Republicans.

This is an astounding mark especially since Fox News and their right-wing media cohorts have done nothing since his election but flail, attack, bitch and moan about Biden's competency, his economic plans and the phony accursed "woke" agenda.

If anything, Biden's legislative agenda is just as popular as are his approval ratings.

Just as good is the feeling from the public and the state of the country.

Fifty-four percent say the country is on the right track, higher than at any point in AP-NORC polls conducted since 2017; 44% think the nation is on the wrong track.

The vaccine rollout has been a triumph with no infighting, and not having a narcissistic newshound attacking states and governors who aren't begging him for table scraps is a bonus.

Duncan Black observes: "Press never hesitated to label Obummer as "unpopular," so they should be equally willing to call Sleepy Joe, "popular."

Don't hold your breath.

