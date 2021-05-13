Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Wisconsin Law Mandates 'Patriotism' At State-Funded Sports Events

Forcing people to sing a song they don't know the words to is a great way to create a fake culture war for Fox News.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

The Wisconsin State Assembly voted to pass a bill that would require the national anthem to be played before sporting events in any venue that has received public funding.

Rep. Tony Kurtz cried while defending his proposal.

One of the bill's authors, Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc), was moved to the point of tears while answering questions about the bill, particularly, whether he understood why some might perceive the requirement as forced patriotism.

Fox and Friends hosted Kurtz to promote his fascist endeavor.

When asked by Will Cain why he singled out sporting events, Rep, Kurtz used some wartime metaphor but really gave no rational reason for this to happen at Packers games and not movie theaters.

Obviously his bill has to do with Colin Kaepernick, so they have legislated away freedom by forcing Americans to participate in a "forced anthem."

You can tell the Fox and Friends' Will Cain wasn't totally behind this ludicrous idea that has been passed into law.

Cain uses the "some people say" routine on the WI legislator and said people around spots always told him, "Patriotism has to be a choice. I cannot be mandated. What do you say to that?"

Rep. Tony Kurtz answered by giving his military resume and replied, "Patriotism, you're right, it's something each and everyone of us feel within us."

He continued as if he was some sort of preacher, "So, when you play the anthem you just have the feeling that reaches your soul that we are one great nation."

Republicans in state legislators and Congress are so lost and rudderless that they double down on jingoism and fascism wherever possible.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team