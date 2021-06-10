10 Dead, Including Nine Children, In Multi-Vehicle Alabama Pileup

A father and infant daughter were among 10 people killed in a fiery crash on an Alabama highway yesterday. Nine of the victims were children. Via CNN:

Cody Fox, 29, of New Hope, Tennessee, and his nine-month-old daughter were identified in a press release issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Sunday night.

The other victims in the crash were children aged between three and 17, who were traveling in a vehicle belonging to a ranch for neglected or abused school-age children, authorities said.

[...] The deadly crash occurred as storms swept through Alabama, according to Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock.

At least 17 vehicles, including two commercial vehicles, were involved in the incident on I-65 northbound at mile marker 138, according to the ALEA release.