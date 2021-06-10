2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

10 Dead, Including Nine Children, In Multi-Vehicle Alabama Pileup

The deadly crash occurred as storms swept through Alabama, according to Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock. At least 17 vehicles were involved in the crash.
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
A father and infant daughter were among 10 people killed in a fiery crash on an Alabama highway yesterday. Nine of the victims were children. Via CNN:

Cody Fox, 29, of New Hope, Tennessee, and his nine-month-old daughter were identified in a press release issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Sunday night.

The other victims in the crash were children aged between three and 17, who were traveling in a vehicle belonging to a ranch for neglected or abused school-age children, authorities said.

[...] The deadly crash occurred as storms swept through Alabama, according to Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock.
At least 17 vehicles, including two commercial vehicles, were involved in the incident on I-65 northbound at mile marker 138, according to the ALEA release.

