40 Cows Escape L.A. Slaughterhouse, Stampede Neighborhood

A herd of cows that escaped from an L.A. slaughterhouse after someone left a gate open stampeded through the streets of an L.A. neighborhood yesterday. One cow was shot after it charged a family of four, knocking them to the ground. One cow remains on the loose. Via KTLA:.

Footage from Sky5 showed at least 20 cows huddled together at the far end of a cul-de-sac on the 8700 block of Friendship Avenue, about half a mile north of Beverly Boulevard. Several law enforcement vehicles were blocking them in.

One cow sat alone in the middle of the road some distance from the others, near a pool of blood.

Deputies opened fire on one cow after it charged at a family of four, knocking some of them to the ground, according to officials.

“To protect the family from further injury, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed the animal,” the Sheriff’s Department said.