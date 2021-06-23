2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

40 Cows Escape L.A. Slaughterhouse, Stampede Neighborhood

The bovine escapees were returned to the meatpacking facility to face their collective fate.
By Susie Madrak

A herd of cows that escaped from an L.A. slaughterhouse after someone left a gate open stampeded through the streets of an L.A. neighborhood yesterday. One cow was shot after it charged a family of four, knocking them to the ground. One cow remains on the loose. Via KTLA:.

Footage from Sky5 showed at least 20 cows huddled together at the far end of a cul-de-sac on the 8700 block of Friendship Avenue, about half a mile north of Beverly Boulevard. Several law enforcement vehicles were blocking them in.

One cow sat alone in the middle of the road some distance from the others, near a pool of blood.

Deputies opened fire on one cow after it charged at a family of four, knocking some of them to the ground, according to officials.

“To protect the family from further injury, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed the animal,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

As the cows were being loaded onto trailers last night, three cows escaped and led deputies on a chase across town.

