Jim Acosta Awards Tucker Carlson 'Bullshit Factory Employee Of The Month’

CNN’s Jim Acosta has been mockingly referring to Fox News as the “bullshit factory” as a criticism of their coverage of the aftermath of the 2020 election, including the Jan. 6 insurrection.
CNN’s Jim Acosta last month mockingly refered to Fox News as the “bullshit factory” as a criticism of their coverage of the aftermath of the 2020 election, including the Jan. 6 insurrection. On Saturday he took a look at the latest crackpot theory voiced by Republicans (the crackpot caucus) and amplified by Fox News, namely that the FBI was somehow behind the January 6th Capitol riot, making it a so-called 'false flag operation.' After going through some of the usual suspects (Louie Gohmert and Marjorie Taylor Greene), Acosta turned his attention to Fox News' Tucker Carlson and his special contribution to deadening brains everywhere.

Source: Mediaite

After playing a recent clip from Tucker Carlson Tonight, Acosta launched into his awards presentation.

“Now, you may recall, I recently described Fox News as the ‘Bullshit Factory’ in honor of its steady stream of bogus segments aimed at ginning up your outrage. But Tucker has really outdone himself this week. So I’ve decided to award Tucker with distinction of Bullshit Factory Employee of the Month.”

“Congrats, Tucker,” he said cheerfully. “You did it!”

“Nobody bullshits like you when it comes to the insurrection. Nobody does it as good as you."

