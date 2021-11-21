Acosta Awards Carlson 'Fox Bullsh*t Factory Employee Of The Year'

Jim Acosta never disappoints when he launches into his brutal and incisive monologues on his weekend news show, and Saturday's entry did not disappoint. Acosta has no qualms taking on the biggest sh*t-spewer in the media - Tucker Carlson - and he has given him a coveted award for 2021.

BULLSH*T FACTORY EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR

Jim started with a look back at the year in FOX "News," calling it "The Bullshit Factory." Mocking Laura "Chiclet Teeth" Ingraham for her "Who's on First" bit, wherein she pretended she didn't understand that there was a TV show on Netflix called "You," to Jesse "Can't keep it in his pants" Waters, who suggested that "the recent concert tragedy in Houston had something to do with satanism." You know, referring to the Travis Scott/Astroworld nightmare wherein ten people were trampled or smothered to death in a crowd surge (which had literally nothing to do with satanism.)

How about Tucker insinuating that Vice President Kamala Harris isn't really "from this country in that sense" that she grew up in Canada, having gone to high school there. Does living abroad for a part of your childhood take away your nationality? Never heard of that theory, unless it applies only to Democrats, I guess.

Acosta bestowed this inaugural honor to Tuckems in this fabulous speech:

"We once honored you with the distinction of bullshit factory of the month now, but now that 2021 is coming to an end, we decided to recognize you as our first ever Bullshit Factory Employee of the Year. That's right, Tucker. You've earned it. You've spent the past year peddling vaccine conspiracy theories about Bill Gates. You served as a mouthpiece for white supremacists who embraced the Great Replacement theory. You spread the false-flag conspiracy theory that Trump supporters were not responsible for the insurrection on January 6th only to contradiction yourself days later. And now, your latest lowlight, you had a crew embedded with Kyle Rittenhouse during his trial. Yes, during his trial."

Then Acosta showed a horrific clip from Tucker's recent show where he talks about how great it is that Kyle "I killed 2 people and maimed a 3rd but get to walk free because muh gunz" Rittenhouse walked free.

Acosta then brought out this this moment of rare but brutal honesty from Tucker, where he said:

"I mean, I lie. If I'm really cornered or something, I lie. I really try not to. I try never to lie on TV. I don't like lying. I certainly do it, you know, out of weakness or whatever."

"So congratulations. Enjoy the honor," concluded Acosta.