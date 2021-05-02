Politics
Jim Acosta Goes Off On The 'Bullshit Factory' That Is Fox News

CNN's reporter didn't hold back on criticizing recent excesses at Fox News.
CNN anchor Jim Acosta reeled off a litany of lies and misinformation from Fox News that was excessive, even by their standards. From Biden about to limit meat consumption to attacks on Kamala Harris for some imagined border crisis that forced a NY Post reporter to resign after she claimed she was told to just make it up, stories on Fox News this week weren't just exaggerations and half-truths but complete made-up bullshit. And Acosta said so, repeatedly, using those words.

Source: Raw Story

“The lies these days are moving at the speed of light while spreading so much darkness. Take, for example, the uproar over this New York Post story that claimed that copies of a children’s book written by Vice President Kamala Harris were being given to migrant kids in their welcome kits. That tale from the border didn’t just border on B.S., this was USDA, grade A bullshit. And the reporter who wrote this story resigned, claiming she was forced to make it up, but the damage was done, pumped out over the airwaves at the bullshit factory known as Fox News.”

"Now you may want to laugh this off, as the old saying goes, while the truth is still lacing up its boots but the lies these days are moving at the speed of light while spreading so much darkness," he explained.

