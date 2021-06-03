Albuquerque Mayoral Event Interrupted By Drone With Sex Toy, Candidate Punched

Speculation is that it was a coordinated attack meant to disrupt the event and embarrass Gonzales, a Democrat.

Source: KOB4

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A video posted to social media is revealing more details about the reported assault on Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales during a Tuesday night mayoral campaign event in Albuquerque.

According to a criminal complaint, Gonzales was giving a speech at Revel Entertainment when a drone dangling an adult toy started to fly in front of him. The owner of Revel reportedly pulled the drone from the air, prompting 20-year-old Kaelyn Dreyer to grab the drone from the owner.

"At some point, some people sprung up and they were carrying signs and it was a coordinated effort, very intentional and these people were trained," Gonzales said.