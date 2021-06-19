Sports
Buffalo Bills Star Receiver Would Rather Retire Than Get COVID Vaccine

Said Cole Beasley, "I may die of COVID, but I'd rather die actually living."
By Ed Scarce
The NFL's new COVID protocols have not sit well with some, including Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley, who said he might retire instead. Beasley signed a four-year $29 million contract with the Bills in 2019. Not sure what Mrs. Beasley thinks of all this.

Source: Associated Press

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley does not plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and insists he will not follow rules jointly adopted by the NFL and NFLPA requiring unvaccinated players to stay clear of people.

Tweeting in response to criticism over the last 24 hours of his stance on social media, Beasley confirmed Friday he is not vaccinated and will "live my one life like I want to regardless."

"I will be outside doing what I do," he tweeted. "I'll be out in public. If your (sic) scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated ... I may die of covid, but I'd rather die actually living.

"I'm not going to take meds for a leg that isn't broken. I'd rather take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way ...I'll play for free this year to live life how I've lived it from day one. If I'm forced into retirement, so be it."

Yesterday, Beasley put out this dissertation on why vaccines are bad.

Beasley, reacting to criticism:

Here's what has upset Beasley so much:

And a comment on his life choices:

