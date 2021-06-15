Politics
Gohmert Claims $5500 Donation To Anti-Gay Holocaust Denier Just A Mix-Up

Rep. Louie Gohmert’s staff are pointing fingers at each other trying to explain how money was “accidentally” reported as a donation to the church of a homophobic anti-Semite when the money “really” went to a singer hired to perform at a fundraiser.
By NewsHound Ellen
Rep. Louie Gohmert Image from: screenshot

The Daily Beast reported that the Louie Gohmert for Congress Committee reported to the FEC a donation to “Anderson Ministries,” an organization which doesn’t exist, but to the address of Pastor Steve Anderson’s church in Tempe, Arizona.

How extreme is Anderson? His YouTube account has been deplatformed and he has been barred from entering countries in Europe, Africa and the Caribbean, according to The Daily Beast. That’s because of rhetoric such as saying then-President Barack Obama deserved to die. Gays, too. According to Anderson, gays are recruiting children through rape and molestation. He’s also a Holocaust denier who wrote and starred in a film that refers to Judaism as the “synagogue of Satan.”

The “explanations” of how a donation reported to the FEC as going to “Anderson Ministries” was in fact a fee to a singer named Steve Amerson in California show that Gohmert and his staff are either bumbling idiots, bumbling liars or both.

Goldman’s treasurer, William Long, blamed Gohmert. Long told The Daily Beast he was “sure” Gohmert gave Anderson the money because “Things like charitable contributions, yes, he pretty well makes the decisions.”

Gohmert’s chief-of-staff, Connie Hair, later called The Daily Beast and blamed Long. She insisted Amerson got the money, that Long botched an internet search and would be amending the filing. But she provided no documentation of her claim to The Daily Beast.

One thing is for sure: The “personal responsibility” Republicans always claim to stand for never seems to apply to their own behavior.

