Capitol Rioter Says We Didn't Go To 'Steal Things' Or 'Do Damage': 'We Were Just There To Overthrow The Government'

Well, I'm glad she cleared that up. They were staging a coup and it just got out of hand.

Saundra Kiczenski was there on January 6th, though evidently not charged with anything. She said she was sad and confused when Trump finally told the rioters to go home (several hours after the fact, of course). "We were supposed to be fighting until the end," she said to Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender for his new book.

Source: Business Insider

A Trump supporter said rioters were "just there to overthrow the government," a new book by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender says. Saundra Kiczenski, a 56-year-old from Michigan, told Bender she was "confident" that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, according to the book "Frankly, We Did Win This Election," published earlier this week. "If someone put a gun to my head and said: 'Did Donald Trump win, yes or no? And if you're wrong, we're going to shoot your head off!' I would say 'yes,'" Kiczenski told Bender, according to an excerpt of the book that was published by The Washington Post. "I'm that confident that this stuff is not made up."

...

"We weren't there to steal things," Kiczenski, who entered the Capitol on January 6, said, according to the book excerpt. "We weren't there to do damage. We were just there to overthrow the government."