Peter Doocy Begs Jen Psaki To Smack Him In The Face

Not exactly sure where Peter Doocy was that he was absent from the White House Briefing Room, but wherever it was, why couldn't he have stayed there?

"About voting rights, and these Texas lawmakers who have come to Washington, do you know of any examples from his 36 years in the Senate that Joe Biden just hopped on a train and left town to avoid a vote that he knew he was gonna lose?"

Check out poor Peter Alexander.

Jen Psaki chuckles softly.

"Welcome back," she smiles, to a room full of laughter.

Translation:

"Why didn't you stay in your little sad little muculent hidey hole where the only one who loves you is you and maybe your mommy?"

She continued, "Look, I think that the president's view is that these Texas legislators were making a statement through action in opposition to efforts in their state to oppose restrictions on people's fundamental right, and their right to vote in their state."

"That is why they departed," she explained to the baby-brained reporter. "The vice president met with these legislators yesterday, and the president, I should say, certainly applauds their actions, and their outspoken opposition to efforts to put in place restrictive measures in their state."

Clearly unaware that HE is the one the room was laughing about (and AT,) Doocy remarked, "And maybe it is funny to think about it that way, but the president is talking this as the most serious assault on democracy..." prompting Psaki to interrupt him immediately to set him straight.

"I don't think anything about this is funny. I think what is important to note, though, here, is that there are 28 states, including Texas, where there are laws in place or in process to make it harder to vote. And that requires bold action, it requires bold voices, to speak out against that and make sure people understand their rights. That's exactly what's happening here, " she said, serious as a heart attack.

Still not getting the picture, Doocy asks again if Biden thinks it's best "for these lawmakers to be hiding out in a different state, or for them to go back where they can sit down at the table?"

Let's check in with Peter Alexander, again.







Putting both Peters out of their misery, Psaki said, "The president fundamentally believes we should work together in areas where you can find agreement. As he is on the bipartisan infrastructure framework that's going to help rebuild roads and bridges around our country, and that you should be outspoken where you have concerns about affronts to democracy. That's what he did yesterday, and that's what these legislators are doing now."

How may different ways does this need to be explained? Voting rights is a hair-on-fire issue in this nation, and Democrats need to do whatever it takes to ensure Black and brown people aren't disenfranchised. Is Doocy seriously being critical of Texas Democrats for using tools at their disposal (denying their fascist Republican colleagues a quorum) to prevent more oppression, framing it as simply "hiding" because they didn't want to lose???

Hell, his own KingDaddyTrump incited an actual insurrection resulting in MURDER to avoid admitting he lost an election! Doocy's own network still amplifies The Seditionist's message that he did not actually lose the election! Where does this pathetic skinbag get his nerve?

Twitter had thoughts, too.

