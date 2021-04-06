Psaki Hits It Out Of The Park With Dunk On Doocy

Some of you know I'm a baseball-lovin' lady. Back in 2007, I was one of the unfortunate Orioles fans in the stands when the Texas Rangers pounded us into the ground, beating us 30-3. We'd had a kid in little league at the time, and kept wishing the mercy rule applied in the big leagues so we could go home.

It didn't. We knew we could have gone home before it ended, I suppose, but it just didn't seem right. If the Os were suffering, we were gonna stay there and suffer right along with them.

Today's Psaki-bomb was a lot like that game, only now we root for Psaki. And it's fun to watch her disproportionately outsized intellect pound Peter Doocy's puny, asinine question into the ground, hitting doubles, triples and homers with actual facts.

Doocy asked, "Is the White House concerned that Major League Baseball is moving the All-Star Game to Colorado, where voting regulations are very similar to Georgia?"

As we've come to expect, Jen Psaki had a fact-filled answer ready for that absurd comparison and question.

"Let me first refute the first point you made. First let me say, on Colorado, Colorado allows you to register on election day," she began. "Colorado has voting by mail, where they send to 100% of people in the state who are eligible application to vote by mail. 94% of people in Colorado voted by mail in the 2020 election."

She kept on banging out the singles: "They also allow for a range of materials to provide even if they vote on election day for the limited number of people who vote on election day. I think it's important to remember the context here," she continued. "The Georgia legislation is built on a lie. There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Georgia's top Republican election officials have acknowledged that repeatedly in interviews."

Psaki kept loading the bases and bringing them home. "What there was, however, was record-setting turnout, especially by voters of color. So, instead, what we're seeing here, is for politicians who didn't like the outcome, they're not changing their policies to win more votes, they're changing the rules to exclude more voters. And we certainly see the circumstances as different."

Doocy tried to get a word in, but Psaki took control again, concluding with an effortless grand slam, "But ultimately, it's up to Major League Baseball to determine where they're holding their All-Star Game."

There's no mercy rule in the White House briefing room, Doocy. This is the big leagues.